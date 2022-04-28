Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,298,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

