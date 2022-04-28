China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CIHKY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

