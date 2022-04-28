China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) vs. Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Financial Contrast

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 8.46% 13.48% 3.98%

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Natural Resources and Taseko Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $1.05 million 18.03 $3.92 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.59 $29.10 million $0.10 19.20

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Natural Resources and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats China Natural Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

