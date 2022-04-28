China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

