Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11,356.46

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11,356.46 and traded as low as $11,200.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,340.46, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11,368.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11,893.10.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.