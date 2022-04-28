CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Purchases $10,304.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.96 on Thursday. CHS Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

