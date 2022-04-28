CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Purchases $10,304.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.96 on Thursday. CHS Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCO)
