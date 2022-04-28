CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 62,151 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 615,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,550,000 after purchasing an additional 307,282 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 734,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after buying an additional 492,855 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

