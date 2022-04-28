CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $482.01 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

