CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.00 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

