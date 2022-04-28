CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

