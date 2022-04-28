CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $24.96 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booking by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,258.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,215.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,335.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,290.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

