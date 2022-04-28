CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $27.12 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.75.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $210.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $246.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.50 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

