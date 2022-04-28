CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.98 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Cerner by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

