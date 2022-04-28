CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 41,651 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

