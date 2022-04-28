CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Shares of DHI opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

