CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after buying an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.