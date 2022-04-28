CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,393 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of TRI opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

