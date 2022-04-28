CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 24,475 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $44,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $113.17 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.59 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

