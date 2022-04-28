CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 51,388 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.65% of Silk Road Medical worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.