CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 962 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,014,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis stock opened at $178.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

