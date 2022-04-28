CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 244,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,909,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,573,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.23.

ServiceNow stock opened at $466.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day moving average of $594.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

