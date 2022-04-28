Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.38. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day moving average is $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.