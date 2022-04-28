Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

