Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of C opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

