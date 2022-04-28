CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators; and cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

