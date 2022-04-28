CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CME opened at $225.93 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in CME Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

