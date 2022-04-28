Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 24.28%.
Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The firm has a market cap of $538.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
