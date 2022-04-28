Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The firm has a market cap of $538.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coastal Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coastal Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.