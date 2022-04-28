Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

KO stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $66.19. 22,012,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,892,543. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

