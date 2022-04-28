Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 25066016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

