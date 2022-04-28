Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.84. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 1,513 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

