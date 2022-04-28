Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Reaches $220,540.66

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $220,540.66 and $147.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

