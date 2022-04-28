Collective Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,483.54 (CO2)

Collective (CO2) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Collective has a total market cap of $78,483.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00101221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

