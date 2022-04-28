Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,273. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,960,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,014,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

