Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $590,125.20

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $590,125.20 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,743.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00767809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00197211 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022844 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

