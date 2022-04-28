Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comcast stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 49,927,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Comcast by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

