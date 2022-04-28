Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 1.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 308.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $331,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $2,308,664. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.89. 352,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,913. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

