Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 78.4% in April

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.
Shares of MGDDF stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $180.04.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
