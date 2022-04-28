Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.56

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 9960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

