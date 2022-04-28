Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $822.69 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $122.33 or 0.00307965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $822.69 million and $53.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,725,233 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

