Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Continental Resources has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

