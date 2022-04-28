Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $80.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $56.09 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

