CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 0.6%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €8.11 ($8.72) and last traded at €8.11 ($8.72). 40,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.16 ($8.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on CORESTATE Capital in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.64 and a 200 day moving average of €10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.44.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.