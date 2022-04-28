Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 45,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.