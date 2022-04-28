Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.17. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

