Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.17. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter.
About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)
CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
