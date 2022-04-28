Corre Partners Management LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Corre Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Evolent Health comprises 0.2% of Corre Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,326 shares of company stock valued at $861,218. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 781,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

