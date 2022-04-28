Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. Coursera has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,831,444.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coursera by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

