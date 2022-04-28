Coveo Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.55. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

