Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.16

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 109844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Covestro from €74.00 ($79.57) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Covestro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.