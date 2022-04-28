Cowen Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $241.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $197.55 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 204.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

