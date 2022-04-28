Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $481.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

